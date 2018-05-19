Woman found with drugs in unpaid hotel room, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A Key West woman was arrested late Friday after deputies found several grams of drugs inside her unpaid hotel room, authorities said. Deputies said they tracked down a man who also used the room later that night.

Zoryanna Brown, 21, and Kenneth White, 27, of Grassy Key, and face charges of drug possession and burglary.

Employees of the Kingsail Resort motel called deputies about around 9 p.m. after staff said Brown and White went into a room without paying.

When deputies arrived Brown answered the door, and the deputies found 4.4 grams of cocaine and a pipe inside, said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sometime later, deputies arrested White who was driving on the Overseas Highway near 82nd Street, Linhardt said. Deputies said they found another 2 grams of cocaine inside White's vehicle.

