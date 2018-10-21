Women accused of shoplifting from Key Largo department store

Midelys-Rodriguez (left) and Odekys-Naranjo (right) face charges of grand theft.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Two Miami women were arrested Saturday after deputies said they stole dozens of items from a department store in Key Largo.

Midelys Rodriguez, 46, and Odekys Naranjo, 47, face charges of grand theft.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the security staff at the Bealls Outlet observed Rodriquez and Naranjo placing items in a bag and leaving the store without paying.

Deputies were waiting for the women as they left the store.

Linhardt said Rodriguez and Naranjo stole 46 items, including jewelry, beauty products and clothing, worth about $380.

Linhardt said Rodriguez and Naranjo took a tool from behind the store's counter that removes theft prevention tags.

