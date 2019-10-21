Zombies take over Key West for annual Fantasy Fest Bike Ride

KEY WEST, Fla. - In the Florida Keys it's sometimes hard to tell if there's a zombie event underway, or if it's just a typical early morning after a wild weekend.

But since Halloween is around the corner, we have full confirmation that Key West indeed hosted the annual Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride on Sunday.

More than 11,000 zombies pedaled down the streets of the island paradise, man wearing gory zombie garb paired with scary face and body paint, while others were costumed as everything from evil clowns and skeletons to undead brides in ragged finery.

The bike ride was part of the Key West's Fantasy Fest celebrations that continue through Oct. 27.

