Motorcyclist riding on I-95 dies after lightning strikes helmet

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man riding a motorcycle along Interstate 95 in Volusia County was killed Sunday when lightning struck and shattered his helmet, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The lightning strike caused the man to leave the roadway and crash, troopers said. An off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the rider being hit around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said the man's helmet was burned and cracked.

The man died as severe storms moved through the area Sunday.

