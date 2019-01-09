Move over Florida! Dash cam video captures car slamming into FHP trooper

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A shocking new video offers proof that Florida Highway Patrol troopers, and all first responders, put their lives on the line as they attempt to keep state drivers safe.

FHP officials released dash-cam video from a November incident in which a car is seen slamming into the back of a trooper's vehicle while they were assisting a driver.

The incident occurred on Interstate 75 at mile marker 134 in Lee County.

After hitting the trooper's car, the vehicle bursts into flames. The trooper can then be seen pulling the driver out of the car and dragging him to safety.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, but has since been released and was charged with careless driving.

