No joke! Florida roads ranked best in U.S.

MIAMI - Don't shoot the messenger. Facts are facts, right?

Believe it or not, Florida is the top-ranked state in the entire country when it comes to road quality. Take that, Wyoming! (Wyoming's still a state, right? We kid, we kid!)

The ranking was sponsored by Lvl5, a company that creates high definition maps for self-driving cars. Using data from over five million miles of roads, the network measured road quality by road paint fading, pavement cracks, potholes and surface flatness.

After all the numbers were crunched, Florida came out on top. Number uno!

Best roads in the U.S.

FLORIDA Hawaii Washington Virginia Tennessee

Sorry, Michiganders, your roads are at the very bottom of the list; just below Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.