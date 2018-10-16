Another cat tests positive for rabies in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Another cat has tested positive for rabies in North Miami Beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said Tuesday that a rabies alert is in effect from Northeast 186th Street to the north, the Royal Glades canal to the south, West Dixie Highway to the east and Northeast 19th Avenue to the west.

Health officials said an unvaccinated stray cat had to be euthanized after a good Samaritan noticed the feline appeared injured or ill.

It is the eighth confirmed rabid animal in Miami-Dade County this year.

Another cat in North Miami Beach tested positive for rabies last month, and six raccoons have tested positive in southwest Miami-Dade County since the start of 2018.

Health officials said one person was exposed to rabies and is receiving treatment, while a second person who was scratched by the cat is being examined.

The rabies alert will be in effect for 60 days through Dec. 14.

