Crane collapses, damages roof of North Miami Beach condo building

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A crane being used for seawall repair slid off a barge and struck the roof of a nearby condominium building in North Miami Beach, the safety manager of the construction project told Local 10 News.

The incident apparently happened sometime Sunday on Northeast 169th Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed the top of the crane resting against the damaged roof of the building, which sits along the Intracoastal Waterway.

"It's serious for us," Shoreline Foundation Inc. safety manager Efrain D'Aleccio said. "We are very concerned about this and we are going to take the precautions and that's why we're here."

D'Aleccio told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that workers are in the process of replacing a deteriorating seawall and wooden dock. He said the barge on which the crane was resting took on water, causing the crane to slide off and hit the roof of the four-story condo building.

No injuries were reported, but a number of residents are not allowed back inside their homes because of the damage.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

"We've been working with Cliff Berry (Inc.) and they've deployed about 800 feet of absorbent and hard boom, making sure all the actual pollution and the oil doesn't spread from the canal right now," Lt. Iia Carter said.

D'Aleccio suspects there is a hole in the barge, causing it to sink.

"Our effort now is (to) release the building from the stress it has and make (sure) that everything is safe," he said.

