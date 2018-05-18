DNA on firearm links man to fatal North Miami Beach shooting, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - An Opa-locka man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting reported Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a witness saw Curtis Young, 23, walking south on the sidewalk on Northeast 21st Avenue and 163rd Street and approach the victim's pickup truck.

Police said the victim, Leroy Alba, 41, had just parked his truck and was waiting to go to work.

Young approached Alba through the driver's side window, pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the victim, authorities said.

Police said Young motioned for Alba to get out of the truck.

Young then fired the gun at Alba four times as the victim sat in his truck, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Young then ran off, heading south on Northeast 21st Avenue.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt.

"We think it's disgusting," North Miami Beach Capt. Juan Pinillos said earlier this week. "You know, you're trying to earn a living out here, and you're waiting to start your day and you're ambushed. It's a cowardly act."

Police said four 9mm casings were found at the scene and were sent to the Miami-Dade lab for processing.

Police said Young was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police on Tuesday, but he denied having any knowledge about the shooting.

A gun was recovered near the area where Young was detained, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said Young agreed to provide DNA swabs to police for investigative purposes to clear his name, but those DNA swabs matched DNA found on the Ruger EC9s.

The four casings found at the scene of the shooting also matched the gun, police said.

Young faces charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

