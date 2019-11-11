Jeep crashes into gas station in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Jeep plowed into a busy gas station Sunday night in North Miami Beach.

The crash occurred at the Chevron gas station on the corner of Northeast 167th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue.

The Chevron gas station was full of customers at the time of the crash, but the driver of the Jeep was the only person injured, authorities said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven't said what caused the driver to lose control of the Jeep.

The gas station remained closed Monday morning.

