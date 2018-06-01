Man covering portion of face robs TD Bank branch in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man wearing a black cloth covering a portion of his face robbed a TD Bank branch in North Miami Beach Friday morning, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported at 9:50 a.m. at the TD Bank at 1500 NE Miami Gardens Drive.

According to Marshall, the man approached a teller and demanded money. Surveillance images show him handing her a note.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

