Man in custody after multiple vehicles burglarized in North Miami Beach, police say

Some stolen items recovered

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor, Sanela Sabovic - Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday morning after multiple vehicles were burglarized in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

The break-ins were reported in the area of Northeast 182nd Street, between 12th and 15th avenues.

"I woke up to a bunch of ruckus going on," Jaime Ventura, who lives in the area, said. "Whoever it was, was breaking into cars in the area." 

Some residents said they saw a man trying to get inside some cars around 5 a.m. A few neighbors even tried to chase him down.

Investigators dusted the vehicles involved in the burglaries for prints, and it wouldn't take long before police arrested a suspect, identified as Ira Jones, 23. 

Ira Jones mugshot

"To be violated that way, it doesn't feel right. You work hard. It feels bad," Ventura said.   

Police said multiple items that were stolen have been recovered.

According to authorities, some of the vehicles had been left unlocked and some were broken into.

Police said Jones, who they initially believed was a teenager, used a stolen vehicle to drive to the area. 

Jones faces multiple counts of burglary. 

