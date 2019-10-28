Man injured in multi-vehicle North Miami Beach accident dies

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 46-year-old man injured in a multi-vehicle accident last week in North Miami Beach has died.

Daniel Jeruslami was one of nine people injured in Thursday afternoon's accident at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street.

Surveillance video shows the white Jaguar SUV driven by Jeruslami trying to make a left turn into the shopping plaza when he's hit by a Mercedes-Benz being driven at a high rate of speed.

Four other vehicles collided after the initial crash that sent the Jaguar flying. Two others were hospitalized in stable condition after the accident.

No citations have yet to be issued in the accident.

