NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was seriously injured early Friday in a shooting at a North Miami Beach sports bar, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Styx Sports Bar at 15346 W. Dixie Highway.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately released.



