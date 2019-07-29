Man shot outside synagogue near North Miami Beach, police say

A Jewish Orthodox man was shot outside a synagogue Sunday evening near North Miami Beach.

The man was outside of the Young Israel of Greater Miami at 990 NE 171st St., in unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Witnesses told police officers the shooter was in a moving black car.

A volunteer of Hatzolah, a nonprofit emergency medical service organization that services Jewish communities around the world, was at the synagogue and was able to help the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man was wounded in the leg. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was in stable condition.

The Yeshiva World reported the victim is Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, who was waiting for Mincha, the afternoon prayer service in Judaism. Zabaleta said he is 69 years old.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

