Monkey on the loose near King of Diamonds strip club, police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A monkey has been spotted near the famous King of Diamonds strip club in North Miami Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

North Miami Beach police said the monkey was last seen west of Northeast Sixth Avenue, between 179th and 180th streets.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are assisting in locating the monkey.

The police response came after a man who was putting in a handrail for a pool spotted what he thought was a raccoon running through the backyard he was working in.

But he said he quickly realized it was actually a monkey.

"He was scared," Ivan Derpino said. "I knocked on her door and I let her know about it. The monkey was in her yard"

"Have you ever seen one before?" Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol asked.

"No!" Derpino said.

Homeowner Winifred Ancrum said she followed Derpino to her backyard where the monkey had been in her tree, but he was already gone by the time she went outside.

For the past several days, residents in the Embassy Lakes community in Cooper City have also seen a monkey hanging around.

According to the Dania Beach Vervet Project, his name is Mikey and he was forced out by another male and has been looking for a new place to live.

The vervet monkey, also known simply as vervet, is native to Africa.

It's unclear whether Mikey is the same monkey that was seen Tuesday near King of Diamonds.

FWC officials said people have been feeding a group of the wild monkeys that live in the Dania Beach area.

Authorities warn people to not feed the monkeys or any wild animal and to keep a safe distance away from them.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts about the monkey seen near the strip club is asked to contact the North Miami Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.