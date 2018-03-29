Monkey spotted for second time this month in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A monkey was spotted Thursday afternoon in North Miami Beach for the second time this month.

Police said the monkey was spotted in a tree in the area of Northeast 172nd Street and 16th Avenue.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were called to the scene by police, but officers said there was no threat to the public.

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa said people who live in the area told him they wanted the monkey to be removed for its safety, but authorities said they were not going to capture it and it was not a hazard.

The sighting comes a week after a monkey was spotted near the King of Diamonds strip club, west of Northeast Sixth Avenue, between 179th and 180th streets.

Residents in the Embassy Lakes community in Cooper City said they have also seen a monkey hanging around their neighborhood this month.

According to officials with the Dania Beach Vervet Project, his name is Mikey and he was forced out by another male and has been looking for a new place to live.

"We believe that he was basically kicked out of his social group. A new male showed up and he was displaced, and typically, in the wild, males will look for a new social group when that happens," Missy Williams, with the Dania Beach Vervet Project, said.

Experts at the Vervet Project said the monkeys are very good at urban mapping and will climb up into a tree, memorize the landscape and figure out exactly where they want to go.

The vervet monkey, also known simply as vervet, is native to Africa.

It's unclear whether Mikey is the same monkey that was seen March 20 or Thursday in North Miami Beach.

FWC officials said people have been feeding a group of the wild monkeys that live in the Dania Beach area.

Authorities warn people to not feed the monkeys or any wild animal and to keep a safe distance away from them.



