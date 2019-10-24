Multiple people injured in North Miami Beach car accident

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Multiple people have been injured following an accident involving at least five cars in North Miami Beach.

Sky 10 was over the accident west of the intersection between Northeast 163rd Street and U.S. 1 near the FIU Biscayne Bay campus.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reports nine people were injured, with two classified as trauma alerts.

Those injured in the accident could be seen being tended to by emergency personnel and loaded into ambulances.

Police have not yet said what caused the accident, but all northbound traffic from Northeast 151st Street to Northeast 163rd Street on Biscayne Boulevard is shut down.

