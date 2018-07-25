North Miami Beach commissioner charged with bribery, money laundering

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A North Miami Beach commissioner was charged with bribery and money laundering, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Investigators found local business owner Dean Tyler paid Commissioner Frantz Pierre $12,500 from December 2013 to September 2014 to vote in his favor, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators accuse Pierre of asking Tyler to donate $9,865 to Community Hope for Children and Families in Need, a non-for-profit owned by Jacquelin Alexis, who also owns Psychoed & Consultation Services. Alexis is accused of giving $5,250 to Pierre.

Alexis also solicited $5,000 from the city for an after-school tutoring program that investigators say doesn't exist. After the city issued $2,000 from Pierre's discretionary fund with the commission to Community Hope for Children and Families in Need, investigators say Alexis paid Pierre $2,905.

In May, Pierre was found guilty of exploiting his position to avoid code violations on his home.

According to the investigation of the complaint, Pierre had been issued two code violations in 2015 that upset him so much, he threatened to fire city employees if they didn't stay away from his house.

Pierre allegedly said he would also fire the city manager and code compliance director, and tore down the posted notice and threw it in the direction of the code enforcement officer's car.

The North Miami Beach commission fined Pierre $1,000 and issued a letter of reprimand.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.