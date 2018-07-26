North Miami Beach police officer accused of kicking pregnant woman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A North Miami Beach police officer was arrested Wednesday in Miami Beach after she kicked a pregnant woman in her stomach, police said.

Ambar Pacheco, 26, faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

According to a Miami Beach police arrest affidavit, Pacheco claimed that the victim's boyfriend kicked her sister in the face, so she saw the 27-year-old woman and "beat the s--- out of her."

The victim was eight months pregnant.

According to the affidavit, Pacheco later said she "doesn't know who, but she kicked somebody."

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she gave birth to a healthy baby a short time later.

North Miami Beach police said Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

