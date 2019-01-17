Police clear scene after reports of shots fired in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - North Miami Beach police responded to a home Thursday morning regarding reports of a shooting.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 158th Street.

According to authorities, someone called police and said they heard people arguing and then a gunshot.

Authorities said the department's SWAT team responded to the home to try to make contact with anyone who might possibly be inside the house.

Police later determined that no one was inside the home and the noise was from an altercation that took place next to the house.

Authorities said everyone involved in the altercation had already left the area by the time officers arrived.

