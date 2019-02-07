North Miami Beach residents wake up to find car windows smashed

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - People in one South Florida neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to find their cars had been broken into overnight.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton went to the scene and confirmed at least two vehicles had been burglarized in the area of Northeast 159th Street in North Miami Beach.

The owners of the vehicles that were targeted said their car windows were smashed and some of their belongings inside had been taken.

A North Miami Beach police crime scene unit was seen taking a look at the areas where the cars were parked, swiping for fingerprints and trying to see if any clues were left behind as to who did this.

Authorities have not yet released a description of the car burglar or burglars.

It's unclear whether any of the break-ins were captured on surveillance video.



