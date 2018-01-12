Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach police said the northbound lanes were closed between Northeast 151st and Northeast 163rd streets during the crash investigation, but have since reopened.

More News Headlines

According to Maj. Richard Rand, the victim, who is in his 30s, was crossing the street when he was struck by a car.

It's unclear from which direction the victim was walking from.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard. A white car with front-end damage could be seen in a nearby parking lot.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating to determine whether the driver was at fault.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.