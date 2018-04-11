Pedestrian struck by SUV in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a Lexus SUV Wednesday morning in North Miami Beach, authorities said.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Police said northbound lanes in the area were closed during the investigation, which led to heavy traffic.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use West Dixie Highway as an alternate route. All lanes reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.

