Roofing equipment to blame for fire at North Miami Beach apartment building

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Roofing equipment sparked a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in North Miami Beach, firefighters said.

Cellphone video showed the flames on the roof at the Prestige Estates apartments at Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast 167th Street.

Connie Palenque said she grabbed her dog, woke up her son and started banging on her neighbor's door, warning them to get out.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Two of the apartments damaged in the fire had standing water on the tile floor and holes in the roof.

One man said he and his wife woke up to see a light outside their window. Their bedroom mattress was soaked and parts of the charred roof and wall had fallen onto the bed.

Roofing equipment sits outside a building at the Prestige Estates apartment after a fire started on the roof.

Several residents pointed out a piece of roofing equipment propped up on the building. They said workers were putting a tar material on the roof Tuesday near where the fire started.

Although there was significant damage to several of the apartments, nobody was hurt in the fire.

