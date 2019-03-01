North Miami Beach

1 detained after SWAT standoff in North Miami Beach

SWAT team surrounds Northeast 168th Street apartment complex

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A SWAT standoff in North Miami Beach ended Friday morning with one person being detained, police said.

The SWAT team was called to an apartment complex on Northeast 168th Street.

North Miami Beach police said on Twitter that the area is secure and the situation is under control.

Police said one person has been detained and there is no threat to the community.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't said what prompted the standoff.

