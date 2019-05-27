'How can you take three young boys?': Family of teen killed in crash asks

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Len Desir's mother screamed out in pain after seeing the spot where her 15-year-old son and two other boys lost their lives on Saturday.

The three teens were struck by an out-of-control-car while walking to a bus stop in North Miami.

Jean Desir, the father of 15-year-old Lens Desir, said his son and the two other victims, 13-year-old Gideon Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, were trying to catch the bus so they could attend a soccer tournament in Weston.

"How can you take three young boys, three soccer players lives? And she was driving so fast, where she come from?" Jean Desir said.

All three who died were members of the Little Haiti Football Club.

"They're three best friends. They all play on the same soccer team. They all go to the same school, Miami Edison," Jean Desir said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday off Northeast 125th Street.

Lens Desir played soccer for the Little Haiti Football Club and attended Miami Edison Senior High School.

A nearby surveillance camera recorded the boys walking along the sidewalk just before the crash.

Seconds later, once the teens are out of the frame an SUV is then seen speeding through the intersection.

"It appears as though the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and somehow went on the sidewalk and struck the kids," said Natalie Buissereth, a spokeswoman for the North Miami Police Department.

Friends and family members are remembering the boys with a makeshift memorial at the crash site. The spot now is dedicated to the lives of the three teens who were taken far too soon.

"They're always together, always go by my house and play together," Jean Desir said.

