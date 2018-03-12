13-year-old attacked by multiple students at charter school in North Miami, mother says

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A South Florida mother is demanding justice after she said her 13-year-old daughter was attacked by multiple students at ASPIRA Raul Arnaldo Martinez Charter School in North Miami.

Rita Joseph told Local 10 News that she wants the girls who attacked her daughter to face criminal charges.

The incident allegedly happened about 7:30 a.m. Thursday during the breakfast hour at the school.

Someone used their cellphone camera to record the attack. According to a report from the North Miami Police Department, the victim made a comment to one of the girls about her mother and things escalated to a physical fight involving several students.

The report stated that a lunch monitor assisted in breaking up the fight.

Police said no injuries were reported, but Joseph said her daughter has pain in her back and legs, and is suffering headaches.

The alleged attackers are facing a 10-day suspension, but Joseph said there should be stiffer consequences. She said she also worries what will happen once they return to school, which is why she pulled her daughter out.

"You never know. After 10 days, they're going to be home, they're going to eat, they're going to rest and come back to fight her again. That's why I took her out," Joseph said.

Local 10 News attempted to contact the school's principal, as well as the corporate office for ASPIRA Charter Schools, but has not heard back.



