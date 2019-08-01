2 thieves break into yard of North Miami home to steal personal watercraft

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are searching for two thieves who were captured on surveillance video breaking into the yard of a home and stealing a personal watercraft.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Griffing Boulevard.

According to authorities, the thieves damaged the home's wrought-iron gate to get into the yard and steal the 2016 Yamaha personal watercraft.

The homeowners told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that the crooks appeared to have been scared by the family's dog at first, but came back seconds later to steal the personal watercraft.

They believe the thieves got away in a truck that had a trailer attached to it, as part of the bumper was left behind.

Anyone with additional surveillance footage of the men involved in the theft or anyone with further information is asked to call Detective S. Castro at 305-891-0294, ext. 23115, or email the detective at scastro@northmiamipolice.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

