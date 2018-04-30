72-year-old man found dead in pool at North Miami home, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A North Miami man was found unresponsive inside the pool at his home by his caretaker, authorities said.

Police said the caretaker found the 72-year-old victim in the pool around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Northeast 121st Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon was told that the victim has lived at the home for three years.

No other details were immediately released.

