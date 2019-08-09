Armed robber jumps over counter at 7-Eleven in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - North Miami police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a 7-Eleven convenience store this week.

The robbery was reported Tuesday at the 7-Eleven at 11885 Biscayne Blvd.

According to police, the man asked one of the clerks, "Where is the money?" before jumping over the counter and ordering the clerk to open the cash register.

Police said the man grabbed the tray containing the cash and then jumped back over the counter and ran out of the store.

The robber's head was concealed by a black ski mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

