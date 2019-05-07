Body pulled from lake at FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus

A body was pulled from a lake on Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A body was pulled from a lake Tuesday morning at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami, university officials confirmed.

The body was discoverd by FIU police in a lake near the entrance of the campus.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a green tarp covered the body on the bank of the lake.

According to a letter sent to students and faculty, authorities do not believe the body is that of a member of the university community.

"There is no known potential of any threat to FIU or the FIU/MAST@BBC community," the letter stated.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the death, which will lead to a heightened police presence on campus Tuesday, the letter stated.

The body has not yet been identified.

