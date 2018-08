A car crashed into the Super Stop convenience store Friday morning in North Miami.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A car crashed into a North Miami convenience store Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the Super Stop convenience store on Northeast Sixth Avenue.

A woman told Local 10 News she accidentally crashed into the storefront while trying to reverse.

There were people inside the store at the time, but nobody was seriously hurt. One man bruised his back while trying to get out of the way.

