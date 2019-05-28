Family demands transparency after driver kills 3 boys in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The family of one of three boys killed by a driver over the weekend in North Miami is calling for transparency from the North Miami Police Department.

"For some reason, we're protecting the identity of somebody that has killed and murdered three young boys," attorney Brett Rosen said.

Rosen is representing the family of Lens Desir, 15, who was fatally struck by an SUV early Saturday. Richecarde Dumay, 17, and Gideon Desir, 13, were also killed in the crash.

"My son was a very good boy. He liked soccer," Lens Desir's father, Penel Jean Desir, said. "I don't see what kind of woman is that, taking the lives of three young boys."

On Tuesday, Local 10 spoke to a woman, who identified herself as Mariam Coulibaly, on the phone from her room at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. She confirmed she had been involved in a Saturday morning crash in North Miami. Authorities, however, have not confirmed whether she was the driver or whether she will face any charges.

"We have written to the mayor. We've written to the chief. We've written to the investigating officers, and none of them have responded or provided us with any information," Rosen said.

Meanwhile, students at Miami Edison Senior High School are still mourning their three classmates.

"Dang, man. It's crazy because we were just getting close. Like, I was feeling like he was a brother to me," Rodga Laurius said about one of the victims. "He was good kid. It was sad to see that happen to him."

Students returned to class Tuesday for the very first time since three of their classmates were killed in North Miami by a driver described by police as being out of control.

Laurius said he was close friends with Dumay.

"He was a good kid. He had hopes and dreams to play soccer. He was a dual-sport athlete. He could play football and stuff like that," Laurius said.

The deadly collision happened early Saturday off Northeast 125th Street.

Dumay was walking alongside Lens Desir and Gideon Desir so the teens could catch a bus to a soccer tournament.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the boys walking along the sidewalk.

Seconds later, a black SUV can be seen speeding through the intersection.

"They did everything right," said Gomez Laleau, president of the Little Haiti Football Club. "They went to school. They're playing sports. They aren't committing a crime. They don't engage in bad behavior. It shouldn't have happened."

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the boys' funeral expenses.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.