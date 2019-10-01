Florida man arrested in Miami-Dade for armed carjacking, kidnapping family returning from Disney

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The man responsible for a dangerous armed carjacking that turned into a kidnapping was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, 21-year-old Jaquay Jean was taken into custody in North Miami following an extensive search.

Jean was wanted for an armed carjacking that took place in Martin County at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a car filled with four family members, including an infant, was returning to Miami after visiting Disney World in Orlando.

The family stopped at a Mobile gas station just off the Florida Turnpike at exit 133 in Martin County.

Police said that while stopped at the gas station, the car was approached by a suspect who pointed a gun at the driver, the mother of the newborn. She did not want to get out of the car as the infant was inside.

A struggle ensued between the driver and the suspect, who eventually was able to drag the woman out of her vehicle, according to police.

One of the occupants, the brother of the driver, got out of the car during the struggle.

The suspect then got in the car, which was still occupied by the infant and its grandmother, Joanne Sagona.

“I was like, ‘How do I survive?’” Sagona said. “I said, ‘OK, please pull over. Stop. I will take the baby, get out and you can keep going.’”

Jean drove the car a short distance away to another gas station where the grandmother and child were allowed to get out, police said.

A massive investigation was immediately launched by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

"We contacted all of our resources in the South Florida crime task force," Snyder said. "The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office came up and gave us a hand, (and) we followed some leads into Port Saint Lucie."

The investigation led detectives to Miami-Dade County, where the suspect was identified and apprehended.

“You can recover from that,” Sagona said. “You can’t recover from a gunshot to the face 2 inches away. We got lucky.”

According to the sheriff, the car that was stolen was involved in a high-speed chase Sunday in Miami-Dade County, but it's not known if Jean was driving the car.

The subject in the high-speed chase was able to get away.

Snyder said Jean was brought back to Martin County and is facing a bond of $400,000 on felony charges of armed carjacking and armed kidnapping.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by fire rescue.

