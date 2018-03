NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High Biscayne Bay Campus was placed on lockdown Friday because of police activity in the area.

The mayor of North Miami Beach said a preliminary report was that police have apprehended a man with a rifle near Oleta River State Park.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

No other information was immediately available.

