Man accused of shooting teen in North Miami is elementary school teacher

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A North Miami man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy is a teacher at an elementary school.

Frantz Noel, 47, is a teacher at Van E. Blanton Elementary School, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego confirmed Thursday in an email to Local 10 News.

Noel was arrested late Wednesday on a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and tampering with evidence.

Police initially said the boys may have been trying to break into a vacant home next door to Noel's house, but after interviewing witnesses, police decided to arrest Noel.

Noel had told North Miami police that he was home for lunch Wednesday when he heard a noise in the backyard next door to his home in the 1500 block of Northwest 121st Street.

Noel said he went outside to investigate and a struggle ensued between him and two 16-year-old boys. At some point, Noel shot one of the boys in the chest, police said.

Paramedics took the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed.

Gonzalez-Diego said Noel has been employed by the school district for 19 years.

"We will move to terminate him immediately," she said.

Noel was being held on a $51,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

