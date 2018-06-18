Man pulls out gun in Denny's parking lot after arguing with other patrons, North Miami police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A man pulled out a gun in a Denny's parking lot Sunday after an argument with other patrons at the restaurant in North Miami, authorities said.

Police said the argument ensued while the man was waiting to be seated at the Denny's at 12105 Biscayne Blvd.

Police said an employee asked the man to leave.

The man said, "Denny's is not safe," before leaving the area in a white sedan, authorities said.

But police said the man later returned to the parking lot in the same car and pulled out a gun on the customers he had argued with. Surveillance video shows the customers, who were seated inside, taking cover after they spotted him with the gun through the window.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

