North Miami police officer testifies in attempted manslaughter trial

MIAMI - A suspended North Miami police officer accused of shooting an unarmed mental health therapist in 2016 testified Wednesday afternoon in his attempted manslaughter trial.

Officer Jonathan Aledda is also charged with culpable negligence in the shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Authorities said Kinsey was shot in the leg as he sat on the ground with his hands up next to his autistic patient, Arnaldo Rios, who was playing with a silver toy truck, which a 911 caller thought was a gun.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from a witness who described what he saw moments after Kinsey was shot by Aledda.

"The black male -- he wasn't being treated like a criminal when he was being put into Fire Rescue? Is that what you said?" the prosecutor asked.

"Yes," Jiovanni Clark Taylor said.

"How was he being treated when he was shot? Was he being treated like a criminal then?" the prosecutor asked.

"I thought something was wrong when they shot him. They usually shoot criminals," Clark Taylor said.

Authorities said Aledda fired three shots in total, one of which struck Kinsey. Kinsey survived his injuries, and Rios was not injured.





