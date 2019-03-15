North Miami police officer not guilty on lesser charge; jury hung on others

North Miami police Officer Jonathan Aledda listens as the verdict is read in court.

MIAMI - A North Miami police officer on trial in the 2016 shooting of an unarmed man has been found not guilty on one count of culpable neglience, but the jury remains hung on the more serious charges of attempted manslaughter.

Officer Jonathan Aledda is charged with two counts of attempted manslaughter and two counts of culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting of Charles Kinsey.

Jurors returned to deliberate Friday, but they couldn't decide on both counts of attempted manslaughter and one count of culpable negligence.

They asked to re-watch three videos that showed Kinsey on the ground prior to the shooting and also asked to rehear part of Aledda's testimony, in which he talked about what he did after the shooting.

Authorities said Kinsey, a mental health therapist, was shot in the leg as he sat on the ground with his hands up next to his autistic patient, Arnaldo Rios, who was playing with a silver toy truck, which a 911 caller thought was a gun.

The count for which jurors returned the not guilty verdict pertains to culpable negligence for shooting Rios.

Aledda, 32, testified Wednesday that Rios "was moving around the whole time" and pointed the toy, which Aledda also believed was a gun, in the direction of another officer before turning around and pointing it at Kinsey.

He said he fired at that time, believing Rios was going to shoot Kinsey.

"You ever aiming at (the) black male?" Aledda's defense attorney, Jay Kolsky, asked him.

"No, sir," he said.

"Were you surprised when you got out there and he was injured?" Kolsky asked.

"I was devastated," Aledda said.

"Why?" Kolsky asked.

"I was trying to do everything in my power to help him," Aledda said, fighting back tears.

Authorities said Aledda fired three shots at Rios, but missed and struck Kinsey once in the leg.

The last time a police officer faced a jury over a shooting in Miami-Dade County was about three decades ago.

