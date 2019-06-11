Police pursuit ends in crash outside North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A driver being pursued by several unmarked police cars crashed his SUV outside a home in North Miami on Monday evening, witnesses said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Northwest 132nd Street and Northwest 11th Avenue. The driver bailed out of the red Toyota RAV4 and fled on foot, setting off a brief manhunt in the neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear why the driver of the Toyota was being pursued. Police have yet to provide any official comment on the incident.

"There were some undercover cops. And then the helicopter going around. They were saying they were looking for … the ones in the red car. It just happened. They came out and there was nobody there. They had already fled," witness Dorian Moya said.

Local 10’s cameras rolled as the driver was arrested by police.

Multiple neighbors tell Local 10’s Terrell Forney that the man is a familiar face and is related to the woman who owns the home near where he crashed.

The wild wreck also involved a white pickup truck. It too was heavily damaged, suggesting speed likely played a factor.

The driver of the truck was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was checked out by paramedics and eventually hauled away in an ambulance after the crash that could have easily been much worse.



