Police release new sketch of man who brutally beat teens at FIU

Police said the man was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had brown eyes and black hair.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Florida International University police released a new detailed sketch Monday of a man who brutally attacked two high school students on the college's campus last week.

Bela Perdomo, 15, and James Critz, 16, who are students at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology at FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus, were collecting samples for a science project near the school when the man approached them.

After talking to them for a few minutes, the man suddenly attacked the students with a tree branch, police said.

Bela told Local 10 News their attacker knocked out James first and then went after her. She said he looked like any other student on campus and was even friendly to her.

Family members said both teens suffered skull fractures. James' family said Monday that he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police described the man as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 18 to 20 years old and having a dark complexion. He has brown eyes and short black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark cargo shorts.

Bella told Local 10 the man demanded that she remove her clothes before he attacked her.

"He said, 'Don't worry. Don't worry. I'm not going to kill you. Just take off your clothes and you'll be fine. I won't kill you. But if you don't take off your clothes, then I'll have to kill you,'" Bela said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact FIU police at 305-348-2626 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.