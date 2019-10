Rodent issues return to South Florida Walgreens store

Google Maps

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services discovered rodent issues inside a North Miami Walgreens again.

The Walgreens is in a shopping center at the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 123rd Street.

A "stop use" order was issued for the back receiving area.

According to state records, this is not the first time rodent droppings have been found at this location.

In 2017, rodents were apparently eating candy bars.

This time, droppings were found in a backroom of the Walgreens.

All areas of the backroom have been ordered to be cleaned and sanitized.

The inspector said the Walgreens must develop and implement a pest management control program.

***WALGREENS

12295 BISCAYNE BLVD.

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: OCT. 2, 2019

"BACKROOM- OBSERVED RODENT EXCRETA UNDER SHELVING AND ALONG WALLS AND NEXT TO CARDBOARD COMPACTOR AND UNDER ROLLING CARTS ON BACK WALL OF STORAGE AND RECEIVING AREA."

"RETAIL AREA- FOUND SEVERAL SANDWICHES MONSTER SUB, HAM AND CHEESE, CHICKEN CESAR WRAPS AND ITALIAN SANDWICHES AT TEMPERATURE RANGING FROM 43.5 TO 45F INSIDE A HOLDING CASE IN FRONT OF PHOTO LAB. RETAIL AREA FOUND SEVERAL MIX FRUIT SALAD THAT CONTAIN CUT MELONS AT TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM 44F TO 46.5 INSIDE A COLD HOLDING UNIT NEXT TO FRONT CASH REGISTER. COS ALL PRODUCTS WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED."

NOV. 17, 2017

"BACKROOM OBSERVED MULTIPLE PACKAGES OF CANDY BARS ON FLOOR UNDER SHELVING OPEN WITH APPARENT RODENT CHEW MARKS ON PACKAGING. COS PRODUCTS VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED BY PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION."

"BACKROOM OBSERVED DEAD RODENT IN TRAP UNDER SHELVING AT CARDBOARD COMPACTOR IN STORAGE AND RECEIVING AREA. COS TRAP AND RODENT DISCARDED BY PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION."

"BACKROOM OBSERVED RODENT EXCRETA UNDER SHELVING AND ALONG WALLS AT CARDBOARD COMPACTOR AND UNDER ROLLING CARTS ON BACK WALL OF STORAGE AND RECEIVING AREA. COS FLOOR VOLUNTARILY CLEANED AND MOPED AT TIME OF INSPECTION BY PERSON IN CHARGE."

