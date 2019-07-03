North Miami police officer awaits sentencing in 2016 shooting

MIAMI - A North Miami police officer convicted of culpable negligence in the 2016 shooting of an unarmed mental health therapist will be sentenced Wednesday.

Officer Jonathan Aledda was acquitted on two counts of attempted manslaughter during last month's retrial, but a jury found him guilty on the lesser charge.

Aledda shot Charles Kinsey during the July 18, 2016, standoff in North Miami.

Arnaldo Rios, then 26, escaped from the group home where Kinsey worked as his caretaker.

Rios, who has severe autism, ended up sitting in the middle of Northeast 127th Avenue at Northwest 14th Street with a silver toy truck in his hands.

Kinsey sat beside him to calm him down. But after witnesses called police reporting a man with a gun, things escalated when Aledda fired his weapon, shooting Kinsey in the leg.

Aledda testified in his retrial that he thought Kinsey's life was in danger and that he was forced to fire at Rios, inadvertently shooting Kinsey instead.

Aledda's first trial in March ended with a hung jury on the attempted manslaughter charges and one count of culpable negligence. He was acquitted on another count of culpable negligence.

The North Miami Police Department announced after the June verdict that it intends to fire Aledda.

