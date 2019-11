NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Police are investigating an apparent shooting outside Steve's Pizza in North Miami.

Crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant parking lot on the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 121st Street.

North Miami police officers could be seen picking up evidence markers on the ground.

There was also a black minivan with a bullet hole in the windshield.

Police haven't provided any details about the investigation.

