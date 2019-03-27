State will retry North Miami police officer accused of shooting unarmed man

North Miami police Officer Jonathan Aledda listens as the verdict is read in court.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Prosecutors have decided to retry North Miami police Officer Jonathan Aledda on charges of attempted manslaughter in connection with the July 2016 shooting of an unarmed mental health therapist who was with his patient at the time.

Aledda was found not guilty of culpable negligence earlier this month; however, the jury was hung on the more serious charges of attempted manslaughter.

According to authorities, the mental health therapist, Charles Kinsey, was shot in the leg as he sat on the ground with his hands up next to his autistic patient, Arnaldo Rios. Police said Rios was playing with a silver toy truck, which a 911 caller thought was a gun.

Aledda, 32, testified during his initial trial that Rios "was moving around the whole time" and pointed the toy, which Aledda also believed was a gun, in the direction of another officer before turning around and pointing it at Kinsey.

He said he fired at that time, believing Rios was going to shoot Kinsey.

Authorities said Aledda fired three shots at Rios, but missed and struck Kinsey once in the leg.

Aledda's new trial is scheduled to begin June 3.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.