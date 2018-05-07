Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed at North Miami ALF, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in North Miami, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the incident happened at an adult living facility at 14115 NW Fifth Ave., where both the victim and the suspect reside.

According to detectives, the men argued Monday when the suspect armed himself with a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

The victim, identified only as a man in his late 30s or early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect, who is in his late 30s, fled the scene on foot, but was found in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Memorial Highway.

He was taken to the Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau for further questioning.

People who live in the area told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant that police being called to the home is nothing new.

"The cops are always here every other day -- ambulances are always here," one woman, who did not want to be identified, said. "You know, it's just been a lot of problems since they moved in our neighborhood, and it's concerning for all of us because, not only do I have a small child, but their school is right here on the same block."

No other details about the stabbing were immediately released.

