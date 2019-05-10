Take a dip! Massive man-made lagoon opens in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - South Florida does everything big, so this is not your normal swimmin' hole.

A massive seven-acre, man-made lagoon has opened on the grounds of Solé Mia, a new "mini-city" being built in North Miami.

The swimmable lagoon contains fresh water and includes its own private island. Waters look as blue as the Caribbean, but here in South Florida.

Crystal Lagoons is famous for their man-made bodies of water all over the world. The North Miami lagoon is the company's ninth and largest project in the U.S.

Along with residences, Solé Mia is eventually expected to include schools, hotels and office space.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.