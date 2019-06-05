Train formerly known as Brightline crashes into SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A high-speed passenger rail train crashed into an SUV Wednesday morning in North Miami.

The crash occurred at the railroad crossing near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 141st Street, across from the Lexus of North Miami.

A view from Sky 10 showed the mangled SUV on the side of the railroad tracks. One of the railroad crossing signs was also on the ground.

The train, rebranded as Virgin Trains USA, was stopped on the tracks nearby.

Natasha Martinez told Local 10 News reporter Layron Livingston that the back windshield of her car was busted out when debris went flying.

She said the woman who was driving the silver Nissan Pathfinder that got struck by the train was honking her horn and trying to pull up the vehicle as much as possible, but it clearly wasn't enough.

The train that was heading south hit the rear driver side of the Pathfinder, knocking it 180 degrees from the pavement.

Martinez said the driver got out of the SUV and seemed OK, although she was a bit disoriented.

Police said the driver was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

