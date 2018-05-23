Van carrying children crashes into restaurant in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Customers were dining inside a North Miami restaurant Wednesday afternoon when a white van came crashing in, the restaurant owner told Local 10 News.

The crash was reported around lunchtime at G's BBQ & Pizza at Northwest 122nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

North Miami police said the van was heading north on Seventh Avenue when another driver made an illegal left turn and clipped the van, sending it crashing into the front of the restaurant.

The van was carrying students from St. James Catholic School, but no one was injured.

No other details were immediately released.

